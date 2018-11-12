Antonio Conte breaks silence on Real Madrid links and provides major update on next job

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has finally broken his silence over the recent reports linking him with the Real Madrid manager’s job.

With BBC Sport today claiming that Santiago Solari looks set to land the Madrid job on a permanent basis after being placed in temporary charge following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, that looks like it in terms of Conte possibly moving to the Bernabeu.

The Italian tactician has also spoken about his situation, and is quoted as saying he didn’t want to take on a big job in the middle of a season, preferring instead to move in the summer.

‘Due to the kind of coach I am, I preferred and still prefer to wait until June to find a new job,’ Conte is quoted by AS in response to the Madrid job links.

‘But then you never know; maybe in two or three months the desire to coach will return again and I’ll make a lie of what I just said.

‘Where do I see myself? Well, right now I’m at home [laughs]. I’m studying, watching games and the work of my colleagues.

‘Come back to Italy? You never know. I’m Italian so I’m happy here, but I wouldn’t rule out carrying on abroad.’

This has obvious advantages as Conte can then work with a team for an entire pre-season, as he did with great effect when he took over at Chelsea in 2016.

It remains to be seen where the ex-Blues boss will end up next after leaving Stamford Bridge, with the Real job perhaps now likely to be unavailable for some time, unless Solari’s position is reviewed at the end of the season.

Still, that could be seen as a lot of unnecessary chopping and changing by Los Blancos, who surely just need stability now after sacking Julen Lopetegui so soon after he replaced Zinedine Zidane.