Following recent transfer rumours linking Chelsea with in-form Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, it looks like they’ll have to wait until the summer to bring the prolific Pole to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has made a superb start to life at Genoa after his move from the relative obscurity of Polish football this season, and he’s now attracting interest from a number of top teams.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid want Piatek as their replacement for Karim Benzema, and that he’ll likely cost them around €60million to sign from the Serie A side.

This follows recent reports that Chelsea are also making Piatek one of their priority targets to strengthen up front, with the Daily Mail claiming they were looking at either him or Inter Milan front-man Mauro Icardi.

Both seem ideal for the Blues after the struggles of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, though the club will have to wait until the summer to sign Piatek as Don Balon report Genoa don’t want to let their star player go in January.

By that point, it could be too late for CFC, who really look in need of a more reliable source of goals this season.

The west London giants have made a great start under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but lack as much firepower up front compared to Liverpool and Manchester City.

This will surely cost them over the course of the season, even if the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Jorginho have been in such fine form so far.