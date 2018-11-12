Menu

Video: Chelsea star gets away with bizarrely ‘petty’ cheating against Everton

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas got away with a truly marvellous piece of sh*thousery against Everton this weekend.

Watch the video below as the Spaniard tries to gain the tiniest advantage from a set piece situation when the referee’s back is turned.

MORE: Chelsea set date to complete potential €60million transfer

In a truly bizarre moment, Fabregas moved the ref’s spray can forward just a little bit, in a sneaky move described as ‘petty’ and ‘desperate’ by the poster of the clip.

Surprise, surprise – it’s an Arsenal fan, who sadly hates Fabregas too much to admire this glorious piece of gamesmanship…

It would have been even better if Chelsea had managed to score from this, but unfortunately the Blues were held in their game against Everton, which finished 0-0.

More Stories / Chelsea FC

More Stories cesc fabregas