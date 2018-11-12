Video: Chelsea star gets away with bizarrely ‘petty’ cheating against Everton

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas got away with a truly marvellous piece of sh*thousery against Everton this weekend.

Watch the video below as the Spaniard tries to gain the tiniest advantage from a set piece situation when the referee’s back is turned.

In a truly bizarre moment, Fabregas moved the ref’s spray can forward just a little bit, in a sneaky move described as ‘petty’ and ‘desperate’ by the poster of the clip.

Surprise, surprise – it’s an Arsenal fan, who sadly hates Fabregas too much to admire this glorious piece of gamesmanship…

Referee sprays grass. Fabregas PICKS UP SPRAY and places it further forward to gain a yard at a free kick. Have you ever seen a more petty form of cheating? Desperate, cynical club. @ChelseaFC @premierleague @SkySports pic.twitter.com/AV9nQyl0yT — North Bank Nadim (@NorthBankNadim) November 11, 2018

It would have been even better if Chelsea had managed to score from this, but unfortunately the Blues were held in their game against Everton, which finished 0-0.