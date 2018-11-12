Real Madrid interim boss Santiago Solari has made a positive start in charge, but he will be without two key individuals after the international break.

Since replacing Julen Lopetegui, the Argentine tactician has overseen his side secure four consecutive wins, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two.

In turn, they have got themselves back on track to win major honours this season, and as noted by ESPN, Real Madrid are expected to keep him in charge until the end of the season.

Despite those positives though, he has yet to face a particularly difficult test, with the wins coming over Melilla, Real Valladolid, Viktoria Plzen and Celta Vigo.

With that in mind, he’ll have to continue to prove himself capable of taking the reigning European champions further, and he’ll now have to do so without Nacho Fernandez and Casemiro after the international break.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Nacho faces two months on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury, while Casemiro is expected to be ruled out for a month with a similar problem.

Those are both key setbacks given the quality and depth that the duo provide, and so when domestic action resumes on November 24 against Eibar, Los Blancos will have to deal with those issues.

That in turn means the Real Madrid pair will miss games against Roma and Valencia, albeit the run-in to the festive period looks pretty kind on them and so they should be able to continue their positive run in the coming weeks if they play at their current level.