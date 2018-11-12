Florentino Perez ‘nervous’ as Man City and Man United join Real Madrid in hunt for world class superstar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly been made ‘nervous’ at both Man City and Man United’s want to bring PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar to the Premier League.

This is as per Diario Gol, who note that both Manchester clubs are set to do battle with each other this summer for Neymar, and that this had caused Real president Perez to be worried.

The report also states that Perez had it down that Neymar would only seal a move away from PSG if he was going to join Los Blancos, and that Perez is aware that the Premier League factor may cause Neymar to change his mind about a move.

Real are in desperate need of a new ‘Galactico’ to lead their forward line, as the club’s attack hasn’t looked the same since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio have all been somewhat below-par this season, and the Spanish giants are going to need a signing of Neymar’s calibre if they are to continue challenging for La Liga and the Champions League in future seasons.

United could also do with signing the Brazilian, as with Neymar being one of the best players in the world, he would give the Red Devils’ squad a massive boost in quality, as well as making them one of the most feared teams on the planet.

Whoever does end up signing Neymar in the future will have a truly world class player on their hands, however for Real Madrid’s sake, let’s just hope it’s them that manage to land his signature first…