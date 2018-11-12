Football Players Who Have Had Hair Transplants

Hair transplants have become increasingly popular across the world, and more and more people are willing to address their hair loss problems to specialized clinics. This issue also affects celebrities from all areas, football players included.

It is said that due their profession, football players are more prone to hair loss issues, due to the repeated trauma on their head. Although hair loss is a genetic condition that generally affects men, working in the football industry as a professional football player could increase the chances of losing hair due to chronic inflammation, as hair experts are warning.

Currently, several renowned football players have admitted that they resolved their hair loss issues through the services of hair transplant clinics, one of them being Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney is a football player of the Manchester United team, who has had his first hair transplant in 2011, through the follicular unit extraction (FUE) procedure. Since then, the striker of the Manchester United had another hair transplant and the immediate results were very good, as his hairline became visibly fuller.

However, the football player seems to still have hair loss problems and it is considered that this has happened due to the fact that he did not continued his hair transplant treatments, which are necessary after having a hair transplant procedure.

Manchester United has another football player who had a hair transplant procedure – Ryan Riggs, who obtained very good results. More importantly, the football player invested in a hair transplant clinic after his medical procedure.

Another football player that had a hair transplant procedure is the Celtic’s Anthony Strokes. The reason the football player decided to go through a hair transplant procedure was determined after experiencing early male pattern hair loss. He decided to restore the quality of his hair through the hair transplant procedure in 2014, when he was only 26, with very good results. He also underwent the same procedure used by the Manchester United player.

The Celtic’s team is also represented by another player who has had hair transplant, Leigh Griffiths.

