Arsenal and Liverpool given fresh hope of sealing quality £43million transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool will be pleased with the news that Santiago Solari looks set to get the Real Madrid job on a permanent basis.

The Argentine tactician has not exactly shown much faith in Isco so far, following recent transfer rumours linking the Spain international with a potential move to the Premier League.

Don Balon claimed Arsenal and Liverpool were interested in Isco, with the Gunners even said to have tried their luck with an offer of around £43million for the player.

Although that piece stated Madrid rejected the offer, it may now be harder and harder for them to keep Isco as he’s unhappy with his lack of opportunities under Solari, according to another Don Balon piece.

BBC Sport claim the European champions look to have made a decision to hire Solari permanently after his impressive start as caretaker boss following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal or Liverpool will come back strongly for Isco, but the 26-year-old does seem an ideal signing for both teams given the way they like to play.

And while £43m might not be enough for the former Malaga man, a little higher would still make him a real bargain considering the quality he’s shown throughout his career for club and country.