Jordi Alba ‘fed up’ with Barcelona teammate, demands ace be benched or sold following 4-3 Real Betis defeat

Jordi Alba reportedly became ‘fed up’ with his Barcelona teammate Malcom following his side’s 3-4 defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spaniard ended up telling manager Ernesto Valverde to either sell the Brazilian or put him on the bench, and that Malcom also ‘annoyed’ his teammates in their loss to Betis.

In fairness to Malcom, he wasn’t the only Barcelona player who put in a shocking performance against Real Betis in Sunday.

Stars like Luis Suarez, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic all struggled dearly against Quique Setien’s side, something that played a big part in them beating Barca at the Nou Camp for the first time since 1998.

Malcom impressed in Barca’s 1-1 draw with Inter Milan last week, coming off the bench to score his side’s only goal of the game with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

His cameo performance saw him claim a starting role against Betis, however it didn’t last long, as he was hooked off for Munir El Haddadi just before the hour mark.

Following Malcom’s poor performance against Betis, it’ll be interesting to see if Ernesto Valverde decides to stick with the Brazilian in Barca’s first game back after the international break against Atletico Madrid.