Jose Mourinho says these three things at Manchester United are “second rate”

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly complains regularly to friends that many things at the club are “second rate”.

The Portuguese tactician has not always looked happy in his time at Old Trafford, particularly for much of this season, with the 2018/19 campaign getting off to a nightmare start.

According to the Sun, Mourinho has various complaints about the running of the club, supposedly stating his belief that they are ‘light years’ behind their rivals in certain areas.

The Sun’s report lists those things as being player recruitment, scouting and travel arrangements, with United notably late to a couple of games due to transport issues.

This certainly doesn’t sound like a happy arrangement at United, with the report mainly focusing around the fact that the club are ready to sack Mourinho if he cannot secure Champions League qualification this season.

Most fans will probably feel that isn’t the worst idea, with the 55-year-old looking a slightly dodgy choice to lead the team from the start.

Mourinho arrived on the back of a terrible end to his time at Chelsea, which in itself was similar to how things went badly wrong for him at Real Madrid before that.

While he may complain about things at United being ‘second rate’, he could perhaps also include the manager in that list.