Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been hit with a charge by the Football Association for misconduct relating to a betting incident.

The FA have released a statement on their official site with an explanation over Sturridge’s potential charge, to which he has until 20 November to respond.

The alleged offence took place in January 2018, with Sturridge seemingly found to have breached the FA’s rules on betting within football, which may relate to a bet he himself placed, or advised someone else to place, relating to incidents during games or outside of that, such as transfers or manager sackings.

It is unclear what Sturridge’s specific offence was, but this certainly doesn’t look too good for the 29-year-old, who is a fine player and who should also be a better role model due to his high profile with Liverpool and England.

We must now await the Reds star’s response to the charge, as it may well be that he has a different view on events that have taken place and that he’s prepared to challenge these allegations.

Sturridge has played nine games for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals in all competitions.