Manchester United are among a growing list of clubs keeping an eye on Isco’s situation at Real Madrid ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

CaughtOffside understands the Red Devils are primarily on the hunt for a new centre-back in January, but will also review their creative midfielder situation in the coming months.

This will most likely lead to a move to strengthen in that area in next summer’s transfer window, though something could happen earlier if decent players become available in the winter.

Isco may be one of those as speculation hots up over his situation at the Bernabeu after a recent run of games starting on the substitutes’ bench.

With BBC Sport among the numerous outlets today claiming Real Madrid have decided to hire Santiago Solari permanently after his impressive start as caretaker manager since the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Isco, however, has not featured regularly under the Argentine, and Don Balon suggest the Spain international will consider leaving if he continues not to feature regularly, with the Premier League a likely destination, following up from a previous Don Balon piece mentioning Arsenal and Liverpool as being among his suitors.

CaughtOffside also understands Isco would welcome a possible move to England as he considers his future with Real, and United makes sense as a possible next move for him due to their struggles in attack.

Juan Mata will be coming to the end of his contract in the summer, and though he hasn’t exactly been that consistent or started regularly for Jose Mourinho’s side, the squad doesn’t have another player that similar to him in terms of offering some link between midfield and attack.

Isco could be perfect to play in between the lines and give more ammunition to struggling forwards like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

It remains to be seen, however, what kind of price Los Blancos would demand for the player, or if he’d even pick a move to Old Trafford as the club look like struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League after a poor start to the season.

Arsenal and Liverpool could also both do with improving their attacks, and Isco may well feel he’d be a more natural fit in the systems deployed by Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp.