Manchester United also in running to seal transfer of £52m star eyed as Coutinho replacement for Barcelona

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the country, having shone in the Championship last season to fire Fulham to promotion.

Capable of playing at left-back or attacking midfield, Sessegnon’s future is surely at a bigger club, and it seems he has a long list of admirers at the moment.

Don Balon link him rather unsurprisingly with English football’s big boys – Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool – and also with Barcelona.

Sessegnon seems ideal for United right now due to their issues in attack, with the England Under-21 international perhaps an upgrade on struggling wide-players like Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

However, Don Balon claim Barca are also looking at the £52million-rated teenager as a potential replacement for the below-par Philippe Coutinho.

It remains to be seen where Sessegnon will end up, but a number of English youngsters have done well to move abroad in recent times.

Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson are perhaps the best examples as they shine in the Bundesliga this season, though one imagines Sessegnon might struggle to be quite as much of a trusted first-teamer at a club like Barcelona.

