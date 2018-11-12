Manchester United urged not to give Jose Mourinho any more money to spend on transfers

Manchester United have basically been advised to stop giving manager Jose Mourinho money to spend in the transfer market after his poor record on signings in his time at Old Trafford so far.

That’s the view of pundit Chris Sutton, a Premier League winner from his time with Blackburn Rovers, who has ripped into Mourinho following United’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils were well beaten by their city rivals, with the scoreline arguably flattering on them as they were thoroughly outplayed, managing just one shot on target throughout the game, which came from the penalty spot.

Sutton has not been impressed by Mourinho’s performance as manager or by his behaviour, hitting out at him for complaining about City’s transfer spending in comparison to his own.

Discussing the Portuguese’s record with United in the transfer market, he essentially advised the club not to trust him again, whilst also saying their only real chance of improvement is with a change of manager anyway.

‘There is an enormous gap between them and City, and things aren’t going to change unless they change the manager,’ Sutton told BBC 5 Live.

‘What was most galling for me were Mourinho’s comments after the game – kicking off, behaving like a big baby. When is it going to stop?

‘Mourinho has been banging on about money but is United’s form this season acceptable on the back of last year?

‘He’s been talking about how much City have spent but they have to catch Watford and Bournemouth first.

‘And when you look at the signings he has made, how many have actually been a success?

‘Has he spent the money well? I don’t think so. Why should the United board trust him to spend well in January?’