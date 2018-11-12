Man Utd injury news: Double blow, second star withdrawn from international duty

There’s more bad news for Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho it seems after Anthony Martial was forced to pull out of the France squad due to injury.

As noted by Sky Sports on Sunday night, Paul Pogba failed to join up with the group having missed the Manchester derby with a problem.

Now, as per the official French national team’s Twitter account below, Martial has also been forced to return home after withdrawing due to injury.

It remains to be seen how serious the respective setbacks are and whether or not the French duo could be sidelined when United return to action against Crystal Palace on November 24, but Mourinho will certainly be hoping that they can recover in time.

Pogba picked up his issue last week in the Champions League clash with Juventus, while Martial started, and scored, in the derby on Sunday and so seemingly sustained the injury blow in that encounter.

With that in mind, it will be positive from a United perspective that both are free to return to Carrington and undergo treatment on the injuries rather than take the risk of seeing it worsen while on international duty.

Particularly following on from the defeat to Man City on Sunday, Mourinho will need a positive reaction after the break and with Pogba’s potential influence in midfield and Martial’s recent goalscoring form, both will be fundamental in ensuring that the Red Devils get on track immediately.

