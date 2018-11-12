The big news today that Ashley Young has been offered a new one-year contract by Manchester United has been met with much anger by a number of the club’s fans.

It’s fair to say that, while Young has been a solid enough performer and filled in in a number of different positions to good effect in recent times, he’s not really the calibre of player the club should be building around if they are to move forward.

The 33-year-old is surely now past the point of being able to really offer anything particularly special to this squad and help them improve, so fans seem to justifiably think it would be better to let him go and move on.

Still, United manager Jose Mourinho is known for his preference for having experienced and battling players in his squad, with Young perfectly fitting the bill in that respect.

With Sky Sports News tweeting the news of Young’s potential contract extension, these United fans have reacted furiously to the decision…

these kind of decisions….. that’s why we’re not a big club anymore, he wouldn’t even play in a club like Bournemouth. Great character for sure but he’s an average player now, not what we request at #MUFC — charles (@charlie_fuz) November 12, 2018

finished club ?? — GGMU (@FuckOffMou) November 12, 2018

Next joke please — Optimus Prime (@Lesliekortei) November 12, 2018

Please fire Mourinho. This has all gone on long enough. — chris black stan (@fuckrapcool) November 12, 2018

No words — Geoff Eakins (@eaks123) November 12, 2018

why??? — Daniel Ekpo (@danni_richie) November 12, 2018

Great that’s top 8 secured #CLUELESS — antonio salvaggio (@salvaggio69) November 12, 2018