“We’re not a big club anymore” – Latest Manchester United news met with absolute despair by these Red Devils fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The big news today that Ashley Young has been offered a new one-year contract by Manchester United has been met with much anger by a number of the club’s fans.

It’s fair to say that, while Young has been a solid enough performer and filled in in a number of different positions to good effect in recent times, he’s not really the calibre of player the club should be building around if they are to move forward.

The 33-year-old is surely now past the point of being able to really offer anything particularly special to this squad and help them improve, so fans seem to justifiably think it would be better to let him go and move on.

Still, United manager Jose Mourinho is known for his preference for having experienced and battling players in his squad, with Young perfectly fitting the bill in that respect.

With Sky Sports News tweeting the news of Young’s potential contract extension, these United fans have reacted furiously to the decision…

