Manchester United to sack Jose Mourinho and replace him with experienced Premier League boss if one key demand is not met

Manchester United are reportedly set to sack manager Jose Mourinho if he cannot ensure the club qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils have made a dreadful start to the 2018/19 campaign and it seems Mourinho has been warned about how to keep hold of his job.

If United are not playing Champions League football again next season, the club plan to dismiss the Portuguese tactician and replace him with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Sun.

It’s certainly not looking promising for Mourinho, whose United side were well beaten by rivals Manchester City at the weekend, leaving them 8th in the Premier League table with a negative goal difference.

MUFC are already seven points off a top four spot, and the manner of their defeat to City will also be a concern as it was such a one-sided game, despite the champions only winning by a two-goal margin in the end.

Still, the Sun report of potential complications in a bid to hire Pochettino, with Real Madrid also interested despite just hiring Santiago Solari on a permanent basis after a short spell in charge as interim manager.

Spurs are also expected to fight as hard as possible to keep their manager, according to the Sun, and one imagines that also means they’ll be particularly keen not to lose the Argentine to a Premier League rival.

Pochettino has been hugely impressive in his time in the Premier League, showing what he can do on a limited budget with both Southampton and Spurs.