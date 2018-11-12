Photo: Jorginho’s shocking tackle in Chelsea draw with Everton leaves Gylfi Sigurdsson in protective boot

Jorginho was arguably lucky to escape with just a yellow card after his foul on Gylfi Sigurdsson in Chelsea’s draw with Everton, but the latter may have suffered a setback.

As seen in the video below, it was a questionable lunge from the Chelsea midfielder which eventually forced his rival off the pitch.

Having only received a yellow card for it though, it seems as though he got away with one. Unfortunately for Sigurdsson, he could face a spell on the sidelines as he was seen in a protective boot after the game when leaving Stamford Bridge, as seen in the tweet below.

In turn, it would appear as though the 29-year-old could now face an anxious wait for scans and further tests to determine whether or not he has suffered any serious damage which could keep him out of action.

It’s of course unlikely that there was any bad intent from Jorginho in the tackle, but ultimately it did look dangerous and now Sigurdsson could be a concern for Everton in the coming weeks if he isn’t able to fully recover during the international break.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, he has been ruled out of Iceland’s squad and so the Toffees will undoubtedly be eager to give him treatment over the next week and see how the injury heals.

This tackle from Jorginho should’ve been a straight red. Got a yellow. Systematic fouling from Chelsea and they just get away with it! pic.twitter.com/w6vknq7f8X — Secret Footballer (@TSF) November 11, 2018