Real Madrid tipped to make announcement on coach this week after Julen Lopetegui sacking

Real Madrid will reportedly announce that Santiago Solari will be their coach until the end of the season at some stage this week.

The Argentine was put in charge on an interim basis after Julen Lopetegui was sacked last month following his side’s 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Since then, he has led them to four consecutive wins in all competitions, while Los Blancos have scored 15 goals in that run and conceded just two.

In turn, whatever adjustments he has made, they’ve been successful ones as Real Madrid have rediscovered their form and goalscoring touch to get themselves back on track and in the hunt for major honours this season.

As reported by AS, according to El Chiringuito, the Spanish giants are being tipped to announce Solari as their coach for the remainder of the campaign as he has seemingly done enough to impress and convince the hierarchy that he’s the right man for the job this season at least.

Based on the results obtained under his stewardship, it’s difficult to argue against that. As a result, it seems like a sensible decision from the reigning European champions as it will give them additional time to perhaps find a long-term successor for Lopetegui if it doesn’t work out for Solari.

There will undoubtedly be bigger tests ahead given he’s faced Melilla, Real Valladolid, Viktoria Plzen and Celta Vigo since taking charge, and so it will be interesting to see how he copes tactically and with the pressure of big-game situations against world-class opposition.

Should he pass those challenges, then he’ll certainly do his case of landing the job long-term no harm.