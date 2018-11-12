A naked photo of Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini unintentionally photobombing this Cristiano Ronaldo picture is going viral online tonight.

If you look in the background in the picture below, you can see the Italy international completely starkers in the dressing room just casually wandering about.

Ronaldo was posing for a picture at the time, and you have to wonder if whoever it was taking the photo noticed the naked Chiellini across the room.

In fairness, it’s a bit of a miracle this kind of thing doesn’t happen more considering the number of dressing room selfies like this you get on social media in the modern game.

Intentional or not, it’s got to be one of the best football photos of the season!