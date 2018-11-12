Real Madrid have reportedly made a final decision to hire caretaker boss Santiago Solari as their new manager on a permanent basis.

It looks as though Los Blancos have handed his signed contract to the Spanish Football Association, though they are yet to officially announce the deal themselves, according to BBC Sport.

Solari has impressed with a fine start at Real Madrid, winning all four of his opening four games in charge.

The Argentine inherited a struggling side that started terribly this season under Julen Lopetegui, who took on the difficult job of replacing Zinedine Zidane in the summer, whilst also losing Cristiano Ronaldo as he sealed a transfer to Juventus.

Solari has now steadied the ship and arguably deserves the job at the Bernabeu, though some fans will no doubt question why they could not attract a bigger name.

Then again, others will remember that Zidane was inexperienced when he took the job and looked a risky appointment, but ended up working wonders with Madrid, winning three Champions League finals in a row, plus a La Liga title in 2016/17.