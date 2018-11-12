Despite winning the Premier League title at a canter last season, Man City are even more impressive this year claims BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished 19 points clear of nearest rivals Man Utd and hit the 100-point mark on the last day of the season as they won 32 of their 38 league games.

They’ve started in ominous form again this season with 10 wins in 12 as they sit just two points above Liverpool, but as noted in the video below after their win over United in the derby on Sunday, Shearer believes that the reigning Premier League champions are looking even better this season.

That is a real concern for their rivals, who will of course be fully aware of how they’re playing this year, but it’s a fair point as they do look strong in all departments and are ticking off wins week in and week out.

It could be argued that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have the squads required to push them, but with the experience that they would have gained last season coupled with the quality that they’ve added along the way, they will undoubtedly be the pace-setters again this year.

While they look more impressive so far in Shearer’s eyes, the test will be to sustain that and maintain that same hunger all season to ensure it ends in success. Liverpool and Chelsea will undoubtedly be on hand to pounce if they do slip up.