After their defeat to Man City at the weekend, Man Utd are back under scrutiny and one fan in particular is concerned that things could get even worse.

From a results perspective, things appeared to be improving for the Red Devils with wins over Everton, Bournemouth and Juventus in recent weeks.

SEE MORE: Potential bad news for Man United fans: key star not in international squad for Nations League clash

However, Jose Mourinho’s men haven’t particularly impressed or convinced throughout that run, and ultimately the fan below who phoned in on BBC 5 Live Sport, has suggested that they’ve been papering over the issues.

Those issues were arguably exposed again in the derby against City as the hosts ran out 3-1 winners, leaving Man Utd in eighth place. They’re now seven points adrift of the top four while they’ve now fallen 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side to suggest that their title ambitions could be over already.

With that in mind, United supporter Steve has issued a warning and revealed his fear that his side could now languish in mid-table this season as in addition to results, he doesn’t believe the style of play that Mourinho is adopting is going to get them to improve as he delivered his opinion in a calm and well thought out manner.

While recent wins offered some respite and hope that United could build some momentum and get back on track, it seems as though they may not have uncovered long-term solutions and so perhaps the fears outlined below could become a reality as the campaign goes on.