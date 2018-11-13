AC Milan transfer news: €20m teenage starlet wanted, Ibrahimovic boost

AC Milan are reportedly setting their sights on youngster Sandro Tonali to bolster their midfield, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be edging closer to a return.

Gennaro Gattuso’s midfield is undoubtedly an area of weakness currently, with a lack of quality and depth at the Italian tactician’s disposal.

SEE MORE: AC Milan youth star apologises after embarrassing Giorgio Chiellini in Juventus dressing room photo

As he continues to rely heavily on the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, the fact that two of that trio are currently sidelined through injury has further exposed their flaw.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Milan are trying to push to the front of the queue for Brescia youngster Tonali.

The 18-year-old has earned early comparisons with Andrea Pirlo due to the similarities in their creative play and positioning on the pitch, while he’s made 11 appearances so far this season for the Serie B outfit and has provided four assists.

Perhaps training alongside a stalwart like Biglia could help him overcome any concerns over a lack of his own experience, and so it seems like a very sensible strategy from Milan to build for the long-term future.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also claim that Ibrahimovic is nearing a return to Milan, as the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport note that he’s ready to accept a €4m-a-year contract offer.

Similarly to the midfield, with only Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone to deploy up front across all competitions, that simply isn’t enough depth to compete.

Adding Ibrahimovic in January would give them a boost as the 37-year-old has proven with LA Galaxy that he can still offer something, and so it could be a decisive factor in helping Milan secure qualification for the Champions League.