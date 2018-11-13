AC Milan are lacking in options up front, but either Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Alexandre Pato could reportedly emerge as a solution to that problem.

After receiving a red card against Juventus on Sunday, Gonzalo Higuain will now be suspended after the international break and the issue of a lack of depth in attack will become glaringly obvious for coach Gennaro Gattuso.

That leaves him with just Patrick Cutrone available to play up top, and so if Milan do have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, they will surely need more in that department to help fire them into a top-four finish.

According to Calciomercato, Ibrahimovic and Pato remain the two names being targeted to solve that conundrum, although the latter’s potential return could be complicated by the fact that he has a €25m release clause in his contract with Tianjin Quanjian which the Rossoneri aren’t willing to pay, as per the report.

In turn, that would suggest that Ibrahimovic is the more likely to arrive given it’s added by Calciomercato that he could ‘free himself’ of his LA Galaxy contract, and the 37-year-old has certainly proven during his MLS stint that he can still offer something.

Following on from his previous successful spell with Milan between 2010 and 2012 which saw him score 56 goals in 85 games and win a Serie A title, he could be the crucial addition needed up front to add quality, experience and flair to help Milan achieve their objectives this season.

Time will tell though if an agreement can be reached to make it happen in January to give Gattuso and his squad a timely boost.