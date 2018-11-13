AC Milan youth star apologises after embarrassing Giorgio Chiellini in Juventus dressing room photo

AC Milan youth player Raoul Bellanova has apologised after he left Giorgio Chiellini red-faced having accidentally exposed him in a dressing room photo.

The 18-year-old was seen in the Juventus dressing room after their win over Milan at the San Siro at the weekend, but unfortunately for Chiellini, he was spotted in the background with no clothes on.

Although Bellanova didn’t share the image himself, it made its way onto social media through his friends and quickly went viral with Chiellini undoubtedly being left embarrassed by the whole matter.

The youngster has now posted an apology on Instagram to the veteran Italian defender and has insisted that he takes responsibility for sharing the image with friends without checking first and for being too late in stopping them from posting it.

Further, he also seemingly apologises for appearing to be happy in the photo right after a Milan defeat, as he simply insisted that he was just pleased to live out a dream and take a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I am deeply sorry for what came out on social media at this time,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post, as seen below. “I apologise first of all to Giorgio Chiellini, it was not my intention.

“I assure him and all the football fans that I just took a picture with a great champion, but I did not post anything on my social media, nothing on my profile nor on my stories, nor would I do it after a defeat, the smile in the photo is my little dream coming true.

“I made the only mistake, which I regret, that I shared the photo with some friends, who shared it, without having checked it first.”

Ultimately it does little to spare Chiellini’s blushes now, but the Juventus stalwart will surely appreciate the gesture and it doesn’t seem as though Bellanova was directly at fault for the whole mess in what was an innocent mistake on his part.