Arsenal tipped to seal sensational transfer raid on Manchester United that would divide fans

Alexis Sanchez back to Arsenal?

It may sound crazy, but bookies Ladbrokes say there’s been a dramatic change in odds on the Chile international leaving Manchester United to return to the Gunners in the January transfer window.

It’s well documented that Sanchez has been a major flop since swapping the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford nearly a year ago, and it seems likely that he won’t last much longer in Manchester.

The Independent are among the sources stating United could struggle to sell the 29-year-old now, but he’s quickly gone from 14/1 to rejoin Arsenal, to just 5/1.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal fans would really be happy to have Sanchez back after the way be behaved with them last time, allowing his contract to run down.

That led to Arsenal being forced to let him go to a major rival, and one imagines he’s tarnished his reputation with Gooners forever as a result.

That said, the former Barcelona man was also a superb player for the north London giants, helping them to two FA Cup final wins and generally being one of the best players in the Premier League for much of his time with them.

It may be that he’s now past his best, but with Arsenal just losing Danny Welbeck to injury, they could surely benefit from a new signing in attack for the second half of the season.