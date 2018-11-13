Alexis Sanchez desperate for transfer away, feels betrayed by Man United boss Jose Mourinho for one key reason

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly desperate for a transfer away from the club as soon as possible after falling down Jose Mourinho’s pecking order.

The Chile international is apparently unhappy that he isn’t being given the starts he was promised when he chose United over Manchester City when leaving Arsenal back in January, according to the Daily Star.

United now look unable to hold on to Sanchez for much longer as the Star claims he’s unwilling to wait until the end of the season to leave Old Trafford despite the chance that Mourinho could be sacked in that time.

The Red Devils boss is under pressure after a poor start to the season, with plenty of speculation for the last few months about possible replacements coming in for him.

That talk hasn’t died down much in truth, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte supposedly under serious consideration by United, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, with translation from Sport Witness.

OkDiario also suggest Zinedine Zidane remains a target for MUFC, though Bayern Munich have joined the running to snap up the three-time Champions League winner.

Whoever does come in next, it seems increasingly unlikely they’ll get the chance to work with Sanchez and attempt to reignite his career.

The 29-year-old may quite likely be finished at the highest level after a long career of playing at a very high level, which has perhaps led to slightly early burn-out.