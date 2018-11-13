Man United strongly considering manager with great credentials to replace Mourinho despite one frustrating obstacle

Manchester United are reported as strongly considering former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as their replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The out-of-work Italian tactician is emerging as a top target for United after this frustrating season under the struggling Mourinho at Old Trafford, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Conte has great pedigree in the Premier League, having won the title in his first season as Blues boss, and following that up with an FA Cup final win the following year.

United, meanwhile, have not won a title since all the way back in 2013 and have in truth rarely even looked close to being champions again since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mourinho has certainly not done enough to improve things at United, so it’s little wonder his position could soon come under review.

However, as Sport Witness note, Conte is unlikely to take any job now, so the Red Devils may well have to stick with Mourinho until the end of the season.

That’s far from ideal, though in fairness the Portuguese tactician has shown some signs of improvement with recent results.

United won away to Juventus in a hugely impressive Champions League result last week, though they were then brought crashing down to earth with a worrying performance and defeat to rivals Manchester City.

It’s hard not to view Conte as an upgrade at this stage, and fans would surely take him even if his playing style is slightly similar to Mourinho’s.