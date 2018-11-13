Arsenal and Manchester City identify £43m La Liga starlet as 2019 transfer target

Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, with the January window fast approaching.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for the La Liga outfit during the opening three months of the season, featuring 11 times and contributing two goals, most recently finding the back of the net during the team’s 4-3 win against Barcelona on Sunday.

The Spanish star is a versatile player capable of playing in the centre of defence or as an orthodox winger and is considered to be an outstanding prospect for the future, with several top clubs already keeping a close eye on his progress.

According to Talk Sport, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the interested parties and they have identified Firpo as a potential transfer target in 2019, with both clubs challenging at the top end of the Premier League table in England.

Talk Sport reports that the Betis full-back signed a new deal with the club over the summer which saw his release clause increase to £43 million, but that has not deterred his potential suitors ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have found themselves short on the left-hand side of the pitch over the last few months, with several players having to fill in to cover the position, which means that Firpo would be an ideal signing for the club heading into the second half of the season.

City meanwhile have plenty of options all over the pitch, but head coach Pep Guardiola is always striving for perfection and would surely welcome the chance to bring in a player with the qualities Firpo possesses in defence and attack.

A battle for the Spaniard’s services could ensue between the two clubs after Christmas and he might well fancy his chances of a move to the most coveted league in European football.