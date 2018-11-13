Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a transfer swoop for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, with Roma also in the running, according to latest rumours in Spain.

The 27-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular starter for Madrid, despite showing himself to be a reliable performer whenever called upon down the years.

Arsenal, however, could certainly do with improving their options in attack, particularly in the wake of Danny Welbeck’s recent horror injury against Sporting Lisbon.

The England international has often filled in out wide for the Gunners in recent times, and Vazquez could be a fine signing to replace him if the north Londoners can bring him in.

The latest from Don Balon is that Vazquez is in talks over leaving the Bernabeu, with Arsenal and Roma described as being the clubs ‘positioned’ to snap him up.

The Spaniard would surely benefit from choosing a move to Arsenal right now, as he’d surely get a great deal more playing time than he has in recent times for Los Blancos.

Roma could also be a tempting option, however, with the Serie A giants really growing and developing in recent times, making the semi-finals of the Champions League in an unexpected run last season.