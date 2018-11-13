Barcelona have some of the best talents in Europe, and keeping them together at the Nou Camp is certainly costing them in terms of their wage bill.

Several key individuals have recently signed new contracts with wage increases, and that is undoubtedly a factor behind the figures discussed by the Swiss Ramble on Twitter, as seen below.

SEE MORE: Good news for Barcelona: Atletico Madrid suffer crucial injury setback, crisis emerges in key area

Despite the sale of Neymar last year, Barcelona still have the highest wage bill in the whole of Europe at €487m, which is significantly higher than rivals Real Madrid at €395m and the likes of Manchester United at €337m.

That gives the Catalan giants the third worst wages to turnover ratio in Spain, and while it isn’t all concerning given the level of revenue that they generate on and off the pitch, the analysis does suggest that they need to manage their debt levels in the coming years.

Regardless though, the difference between the wage bills at Barcelona and their rivals is staggering, and perhaps they will have to be careful moving forward in terms of perhaps not being able to meet demands if they are working to a budget.

Nevertheless, the primary focus will be on success on the pitch, and after delivering a domestic double in his first season in charge, coach Ernesto Valverde will hope to continue that this season with the vast array of quality and depth at his disposal.

On the other side of the argument, given the current flaws in the squad, most notably the defence after they shipped four goals this past weekend, it must be said that for that level of wages, they haven’t quite managed to cover themselves in all positions and strike the right balance as of yet.

Not only is #FCBarcelona’s €487m wage bill the highest in Spain, but it is also by some distance the highest in Europe. As a comparison, the top English wages are: #MUFC €337m (€150m lower), #MCFC €300m (€187m lower). pic.twitter.com/OVUFc9cRQa — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) November 13, 2018