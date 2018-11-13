Despite only making six appearances in all competitions so far this season, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has seemingly ruled out a January exit.

The 22-year-old’s current situation is in stark contrast to the one he was in last season, as he emerged as a key figure for Antonio Conte.

However, he has been unable to displace Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in Maurizio Sarri’s plans this year, and unsurprisingly it has led to frustration and question marks being raised over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the fact that Chelsea are competing on multiple fronts, he has only been used in the Europa League and League Cup, and that simply won’t be good enough for the talented centre-half who is looking to be a regular for club and country at this stage of his career.

When asked about his future at Chelsea though, he suggested that he isn’t considering an exit in January as he still sees himself with the Blues.

“Difficult question. No, I don’t think so,” he told Sky Sports. “I can’t do anything else but go back there, train and do my best. Every time I get that opportunity, I have to do well and show him (Sarri) that he can count on me.

“You don’t want to sit around and wait for it. You want to play straight away and that’s why we all play football. Not playing is not fun. It’s a different situation to last season.”

Time will tell if the situation gets any better between now and January, or if a continuation of his struggles changes his mind when the window opens.

For now though, Christensen has made no secret of his frustration but is seemingly willing to remain patient for the time being in the hope that if he can impress Sarri and get into the line-up, then perhaps he could stay there moving forward and edge out the likes of Luiz and Rudiger as the season progresses.