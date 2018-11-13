Chelsea look set to be handed £70million transfer target to them on a plate

Chelsea’s long-standing interest in the transfer of Marco Asensio could be about to take a very interesting turn.

The Spain international has long been linked with the Blues and other top Premier League clubs due to being in and out of the Real Madrid team for the last couple of seasons.

Despite being regarded as one of the best young players in Europe at the moment, Asensio has not managed to hold down a place in the Madrid starting XI due to a lack of consistency.

Still, with a hammer of a left foot and some flashes of real skill and intelligence, it’s little wonder Don Balon recently linked Chelsea as possible suitors for the player as Real Madrid consider letting him go for around £70million.

Asensio could surely strengthen this CFC side, with Maurizio Sarri in need of more of a goal threat in an otherwise excellent squad.

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud don’t look up to the job right now, and Asensio could potentially come in and play a false nine role or at least provide a goal threat from out wide.

However, the bad news for Chelsea supporters is Diario Gol are claiming the former Mallorca starlet would likely be offered to the west Londoners as part of a deal to sign Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international has been in superb form this season and is not a player Chelsea will want to lose any time soon.

Asensio could, however, be a fine like-for-like replacement, but only if he does end up fulfilling the potential he’s shown glimpses of so far.

It might be the best outcome for Chelsea if they are to lose Hazard anyway, but it’s a deal that would carry some risks for sure.

Still, it’s not often players of this calibre are offered around by clubs, so one could forgive Chelsea fans for getting excited by this news.