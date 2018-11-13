Chelsea in pole position to beat Arsenal to want-away star taking step to prepare for PL transfer

Arsenal are reportedly ready to battle Chelsea for the transfer of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The Italy international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League after impressing in Serie A with Juve and with Empoli in the past.

It was at Empoli that Rugani first played under Maurizio Sarri, now Chelsea manager, and that may be part of the reason the Daily Express claim the Blues are the front-runners for his signature at the moment.

The report adds that Rugani is learning English in preparation for a move to the Premier League, so that’s possibly encouraging for both clubs if they are to battle it out for his signature.

Rugani could be a fine signing for either Chelsea or Arsenal, though it’s arguably the latter who need him more.

Unai Emery has inherited an unconvincing defence at the Emirates Stadium, with Shkodran Mustafi far from the best in the world and not much in the way of depth behind the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Rob Holding.

Rugani could help Arsenal tighten up at the back after they’ve undoubtedly looked a little too easily opened up at times this season.