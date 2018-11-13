Maurizio Sarri personally contacts Ligue 1 star over sealing Chelsea transfer

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly made contact with Lyon star Nabil Fekir by phone about a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The France international is one of the finest attacking midfield players in Europe at the moment and it seems Sarri is so desperate to land him he’s approached him personally about a possible move.

That’s according to Spanish publication El Gol Digital, as translated by the Daily Express, and it follows other recent speculation that the Blues are after Fekir.

The 25-year-old was linked with CFC by L’Equipe recently, and it seems things could be moving along quickly in terms of the club’s efforts to lure the player to west London.

Fekir seems an ideal signing for Chelsea due to his ability to play either in attacking midfield or up front, meaning he could be a necessary upgrade for under-performing players like Willian or Alvaro Morata.

That would undoubtedly give Sarri a big boost for the second half of this season as his Chelsea side have started brightly this term, but seem to lack enough goals to really go the distance in the title race.