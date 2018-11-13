Double blow for Chelsea: Real Madrid line up January transfer of £195m duo to fill void left by Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up two huge potential transfer raids this January as they eye Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi to fix their goal-scoring woes.

Los Blancos look in need of a major shake up in attack after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, and the combination of Hazard and Icardi seems absolutely ideal for them to form a new-look front three.

According to Don Balon, the duo are the prime targets of Madrid president Florentino Perez, with the deal likely to be an extremely expensive one, however.

Don Balon note that Icardi is likely to cost around £95million to sign from Inter, while it could be that another £100m is needed to prise Hazard away from Chelsea.

This is because the Sun recently mentioned in passing that the Belgium international would likely be worth that kind of fee as they discussed the club potentially not being able to sign him if they’d named Antonio Conte their new manager after sacking Julen Lopetegui.

If the Spanish giants can pull this double deal off, they’ll surely be in a much stronger position for the second half of the season.

It’s worth noting as well that this could end up being a double blow for Chelsea if both moves go through.

This is because the Daily Mail recently linked Icardi as a target for Chelsea to solve their own issues up front, which would only increase if they were to sell Hazard.