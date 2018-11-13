The only person stopping Chelsea star Eden Hazard from clinching Real Madrid transfer

Latest reports suggest everything is more or less in place for Real Madrid to seal the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international is one of the best players in the world and has been in dazzling form again this season, looking the ideal potential replacement at Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus in the summer.

However, despite the 27-year-old being ready to move to the Bernabeu, the club being prepared to pay up for him, and new manager Santiago Solari giving the move the green-light, it is Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri refusing to sanction a sale, according to Diario Gol.

It’s little surprise that Sarri might not be keen on releasing Hazard after the key role he’s played in the Italian getting off to such a good start since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been in arguably the form of his career under the former Napoli manager, who replaced Antonio Conte in the summer.

CFC will hope the pair can continue together for a long time, but Hazard’s contract situation must remain a big worry for everyone involved at the club.

The former Lille star’s current deal expires at the end of next season, and the longer he goes without signing an extension, the more likely it is clubs like Real can sign him for a reduced fee, or else he leaves on a free transfer once his deal does come to an end.