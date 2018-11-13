Menu

Video: Chelsea star Olivier Giroud reveals he’s set for role in new Spider-Man film

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is set to play voice of the Green Goblin in the French version of the new Spider-Man film.

Yep, we’re not sure we understand what’s going on either, but it seems the former Arsenal front-man is set for an acting role, which kind of makes sense.

Many footballers move into showbiz later in their careers, with Frenchman Eric Cantona one notable example.

Giroud, however, is surely handsome enough that his face should be seen on camera, so we’re a bit puzzled about the casting here.

Watch him announce his role in the video below…

