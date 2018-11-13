Danny Welbeck breaks silence over horror injury during Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has finally spoken out since his horror injury whilst playing for the Gunners in their recent Europa League game against Sporting Lisbon.

The England international looked in a great deal of pain on the Emirates Stadium pitch as he had to be given oxygen before being taken off on a stretcher.

Back home… Thanks for all the love and support. No doubt I will be back stronger than ever before. Recovery grind starts now ????? pic.twitter.com/Kv8qxTGgDk — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) November 13, 2018

It was later confirmed that Welbeck had suffered a broken ankle, with the club releasing a statement on their official site yesterday stating he’d undergone two operations on the problem.

Welbeck himself has now tweeted, declaring his ambition to come back stronger after this latest of a number of setbacks in a career plagued by injury problems, particularly since he left Manchester United for Arsenal in 2014.

One has to wonder what Welbeck could have achieved in the game if he’d had the chance to play at full fitness and sharpness more often, but it sadly looks like this could be another big setback for him.