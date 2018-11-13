Done Deal: Real Madrid officially appoint Solari as their permanent manager and some Spurs fans are already celebrating Pochettino staying put

Real Madrid have announced Santiago Solari will stay on until 2021 as the first team head coach, after winning his first four games as interim boss.

The Spaniard was given the role temporarily following Julen Lopetegui’s sacking in October and he has since managed to revive the team’s fortunes on the pitch and close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to four points.

Lopetegui’s departure was confirmed a few days after Los Blancos were thrashed 5-1 by their arch-rivals at the Camp Nou, which compounded an awful start to the season which had seen them not only fall away in the domestic title race but also flounder in the Champions League.

Solari has had an immediate impact since taking over the dressing room, masterminding four successive wins, most recently an impressive 4-2 away victory against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

And now his impressive efforts have been rewarded with the managerial job on a permanent basis, as the Madrid board of directors has announced his official appointment until 2021, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

This latest news will come as huge relief to fans of Tottenham in the Premier League, who had been sweating on the future of Mauricio Pochettino after he had been repeatedly linked to the Madrid post over the last few months – as per the Daily Mail.

The Argentine boss has transformed Spurs into a consistent top four side in England on a limited budget and has been touted as the perfect candidate to succeed Lopetegui, but at least for now, he will remain in north London.

The Mail had initially reported that Madrid might come back for Pochettino at the end of the season, but Tottenham supporters are already taking to social media in their droves to express their joy that the speculation has finally been laid to rest.

