Although their form so far this season would suggest that they haven’t exactly missed him, Man City ace Kevin de Bruyne is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury.

City currently sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League table having won 10 of their 12 games thus far, while they also top their Champions League group.

In turn, De Bruyne missing a significant part of the campaign so far due to a double knee injury setback hasn’t had a particularly negative impact on Pep Guardiola’s hopes of winning major honours this year.

Nevertheless, there is no denying his importance to the team as the 27-year-old showed last season again with 12 goals and 21 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

De Bruyne has been limited to just five outings so far this season, but The Guardian report that he’s set to return ahead of schedule and could be in line to feature against Watford on December 4.

Further, it’s particularly important given that Man City’s clash with Chelsea follows just days later, and so he’ll be hoping to prove his fitness ahead of that encounter.

Given his ability to pull the strings in midfield and help the reigning Premier League champions dominate games, his return will be fundamental in their ability to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Guardiola will undoubtedly be delighted to welcome him back to the fold, although Man City will surely have to deal with him carefully and not rush him back into action either so as to avoid another setback and a third spell on the sidelines.