Premier League star responds to potential Manchester United transfer interest

West Ham defender Issa Diop has responded to talk of a potential transfer to Manchester United, stating he’s happy where he is.

The talented 21-year-old has made a great start to life in the Premier League since a low-key summer transfer from Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Diop certainly looks like the kind of centre-back United need right now, with the Red Devils being linked with a number of big names in that position in recent times.

The Guardian have recently claimed United could get as much as £100million to spend on strengthening their defence this winter, while the Daily Mail reported recently that MUFC scouts were among those to have noticed Diop from his time in France.

It remains to be seen if they could rekindle their interest in the youngster at this point, but when asked about it in an interview, Diop was quick to shut down talk of a move anyway.

‘Not at all. I’m at West Ham right now. I take the most pleasure from this. I try to give the best possible performance,’ he told Foot Mercato, as translated by the Metro.