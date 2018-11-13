Juventus have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, but it’s reportedly going to be very expensive to try and prise him away.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, he has relished the opportunity given to him in Germany after his switch from Man City, and given the progress he’s making, it’s questionable as to whether a move elsewhere would be a sensible decision for him at this stage.

Nevertheless, as noted by Calciomercato, Juventus are being linked with the English ace, but it’s suggested that his valuation has soared already this season and he could fetch in excess of €80m if an interested party wants to prise him away from Dortmund.

Whether or not that’s a fair valuation is up for debate as he has yet to really prove himself at the highest level over a consistent and lengthy period.

Nevertheless, that is how the modern day transfer market seems to work, while Dortmund have history of landing big fees for their young players with Barcelona splashing out £135.5m on Ousmane Dembele in 2017, as per BBC Sport.

Time will tell if that touted valuation scares Juventus off or not, but the Turin giants are seemingly well placed to extend their dominance in Serie A this season and have started well in the Champions League, barring their defeat to Man Utd.

In turn, it could be questioned as to whether they really need to spend big on Sancho at this stage, although long-term options in midfield to replace the likes of veterans Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi will be needed eventually.