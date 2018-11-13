Juventus transfer news: Trio of Italian starlets targeted to establish exciting new cycle

As they continue to dominate with their current squad, Juventus are reportedly hatching a plan to put long-term building blocks in place to sustain their success.

The Bianconeri are going for their eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, while the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer was undoubtedly aimed at ending their wait for success in the Champions League.

While they appear to have the pieces in place to contend in the more immediate future, the Turin giants could be targeting three young Italian players that could form the core of their long-term success if they are able to land all three.

According to Calciomercato, Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali are all on the Juventus radar, and all three have a bright future ahead of them for club and country if they continue to improve and progress as they are currently.

Chiesa has bagged 12 goals in 83 goals for Fiorentina since making his breakthrough in the 2016/17 campaign, albeit a move from Florence to Turin certainly won’t go down well with the Viola faithful given the rivalry that exists between the two clubs.

As for Barella, he has established himself as one of the most promising talents in Serie A with his all-action displays in the heart of the Cagliari midfield, while Tonali has earned comparisons to Andrea Pirlo due to his creative class and technical quality in the deeper midfield role, all at the age of just 18.

With that in mind, should Juventus land their three reported targets, it could set them up to extend what has been the most successful period in the club’s history and potentially build a new cycle for them and Italy with the current one still in full effect.