Manchester City rival Manchester United for transfer of £60million midfield maestro

Manchester City are the latest club to be linked with a potential transfer swoop for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

The Spain international has not been a regular starter for Los Blancos in recent times, with new manager Santiago Solari seemingly not rating him as good enough to be a fixture in his first XI.

Still, it is little surprise to see Isco attracting suitors from England after a fine career at the Bernabeu, as well as for the Spanish national team.

CaughtOffside understands Manchester United are keeping an eye on Isco’s situation as they consider strengthening that problem position in creative midfield, but it seems they could face competition from one of their closest and most fierce rivals.

Don Balon report that City are interested in Isco, though one stumbling block may be that they’re unwilling to pay his £60million asking price.

It could be that this gives United some edge in any potential transfer battle, with the Red Devils known for splashing the cash on big names in recent times.

It was only in January earlier this year that the Red Devils pipped their neighbours to the signing of Alexis Sanchez, with BBC Sport noting at the time that City felt the deal would be too expensive for them.