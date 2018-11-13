Manchester United star considering transfer due to bizarre Jose Mourinho grudge

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is reportedly considering his future at the club as he looks unlikely to sign a new contract, potentially leading to a free transfer at the end of next season.

The Brazil international shone on loan at Valencia last season, but it may be that that temporary move away has killed his chances of making it at Old Trafford, at least under current manager Jose Mourinho.

While Yahoo journalist Jorge Nicola reports on Pereira not being keen on signing a new contract at the moment and looking for more playing time to boost his Brazil chances, Stretty News also report on Mourinho’s role in this sticky situation.

According to Stretty’s Dale O’Donnell, the 22-year-old’s decision to listen to his father instead of manager Mourinho last season and go on loan to Valencia angered the Portuguese tactician.

It is strongly suggested that this may be why the 55-year-old has been bizarrely reluctant to use him this season, with the youngster barely featuring at all since August.

Fans won’t be too pleased with this news, as Pereira looks a genuinely top talent who could make a big difference to United’s fortunes.

With summer signing Fred struggling and seeming to fall out of favour, and with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba blowing hot and cold this season, it seems strange that Pereira can’t even get a hint of a look-in.

It seems that Mourinho holds something of a grudge, however, so it may be wise from the player’s point of view to move on.