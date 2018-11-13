Manchester United CLEARED to complete €100million transfer as new sporting director to green light deal

Manchester United transfer news emerging this evening is intriguing to say the least, with the futures of Anthony Martial and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi under the spotlight.

It’s expected that Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta is set to quit the club, with a move to Inter widely thought to be his most likely next destination.

And according to Don Balon, a priority deal for him as soon as he takes over at the San Siro is to clinch the €100million signing of United forward Martial.

This would be a huge piece of business for a club like Inter at this moment in time, showing major ambition from the club to get back to where they used to be.

The 22-year-old would undoubtedly be a fine purchase, and United will hope they can tie him down to a new contract soon to prevent this exit from taking place.

However, the deal would also suggest the Italian giants are expecting to lose star striker Icardi in the near future.

The Argentina international has been strongly linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea, as well as United themselves on occasion.

Icardi is understood to have a release clause of close to £100m, so it may be that Inter expect to have that clause triggered, giving them the money to spend on Martial.

United could then see this as an opportunity to replace Martial with Icardi, who might be more suited to the club’s needs right now anyway after the poor form of Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward this season.