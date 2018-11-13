Jose Mourinho alarmed by poor form of Manchester United star he had personal investment in signing

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been greatly unimpressed by the form of his summer signing Fred this season.

The Brazil international was a player Mourinho specifically targeted from Shakhtar Donetsk, but he’s rapidly fallen out of favour after a poor start at Old Trafford, according to the Independent.

This is a big blow for Mourinho, whose recent record on signings is not a convincing one at all, with Fred the latest to look out of place and not up to the required standard to play for United.

The Independent also name Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof as among the players the Portuguese tactician wanted to sign, and suggest his poor record in the transfer market could cost him this January.

The report notes United’s interest in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, but suggests the Red Devils are not currently looking like spending big this winter.

MUFC fans will be hugely frustrated by all this, with key figures at the club seemingly at odds with each other, all to the detriment of the team and the supporters who pay to watch them.

While any club would have struggled after the retirement of a legendary figure like Sir Alex Ferguson, one really gets the impression United have been particularly poorly handled since the Scot stepped down in 2013.