Man Utd duo facing January axe to help fund Jose Mourinho’s push to address key problem area

A quick look at Man Utd’s defensive record so far this season makes it glaringly obvious where their biggest flaw lies.

The Red Devils have conceded 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games, which put into greater context by comparing it to Man City and Liverpool who have conceded just five apiece, it’s clear that they are nowhere near where they need to be defensively to be challenging at the top of the table.

While Jose Mourinho does have numerous options at the back in Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo, it doesn’t seem to be working for the United boss while The Independent did report this past summer on his frustration over not being able to bring in a new signing in that department.

The Portuguese tactician could be given an opportunity to finally make a signing in January though, as The Telegraph report that both Bailly and Rojo could be axed in order to raise funds to go out and bring in a defensive star that Mourinho believes can help shore things up.

Man Utd are now seven points adrift of the top four while Man City are 12 points clear at the top of the table, and with a few weeks yet to go until the January transfer window opens for business, it could get worse for them if they can’t find a temporary solution.

Nevertheless, given that the current options aren’t working and having their desired affect to keep a solid backline in place, a new signing for the defence in January could be crucial for the second half of the campaign.

Bailly was of course a Mourinho signing in 2016, but having failed to establish himself at Old Trafford, the 24-year-old looks like he could be on his way out.