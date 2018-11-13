Manchester United have been handed some very encouraging transfer news this evening regarding Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Guardian recently stated MUFC could be given as much as £100million to spend on strengthening their defence in the January transfer window, with Varane mentioned as a player recently targeted by both the club and manager Jose Mourinho.

A more recent report from Don Balon then claimed Real Madrid were willing to cash in on the France international for around £62million.

That’s pretty reasonable money for a centre-back of his calibre and experience, with Varane playing a major role in Real Madrid’s four Champions League wins in the last five years, whilst also starring for France as they won the World Cup this summer.

The latest from Don Balon is that Juventus are also possibly set to join the running for the 25-year-old, with encouragement from ex-Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still, the report suggests Real could let Varane go now for closer to £52m, with the player’s value seemingly tumbling rapidly!

The Red Devils would do well to act on this and pay what’s required to significantly strengthen what has been a problem position for them this season.

Varane would be a clear upgrade on players like Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, and it’s not often players that good are available for as little as £52m in this market.